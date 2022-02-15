KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko School District ended its mask mandate, but masks are still being recommended for students and staff.
Breezy News reported masks had been required since students returned to class after the holidays.
Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following statement to the website.
After seeing our numbers of positive cases for COVID-19 decline rapidly over the past few weeks our board voted unanimously to recommend masks but not require them. As always our mission is to provide the best education in the safest possible environment.Superintendent Billy Ellzey, Kosciusko School District