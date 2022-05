NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mask mandate for the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) was lifted on Monday, May 16.

The Natchez Democrat reported masks will be optional for indoors, outdoors and on school buses. School district leaders encourage staff and students to continue wearing masks.

According to the newspaper, other mitigation practices will remain, like vaccine promotion and deep cleaning. Leaders encouraged district members to continue washing hands and staying home when feeling sick.