Mask requirement for Clinton Public Schools extended through first week of October

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) has released an update regarding COVID-19 protocols and district-specific data a month following students return to school.

In a video message broadcasted on Thursday, CPSD Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said the district will extend universal masking inside all buildings through the first week of October.

“In making this decision, our primary goal is to continue to assure access to in-person school and the opportunity for learning and connection with our students and their teachers,” Dr. Schoggin said. “We recognize that students learn best when physically present inside our classrooms and when connected with their teachers.”

The decision will be reviewed on October 8 to determine the effectiveness and next steps for the district.

To watch the announcement or read the full statement, click here.