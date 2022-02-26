HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Free masks and hand sanitizer are available in Hattiesburg on Saturday, February 26.

Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) will be hosting the giveaway from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 4080 US Highway 11 in Hattiesburg next to Lake Serene.

Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County residents will be required to show an ID to receive up to three masks or 20 per household.

The N95 masks were provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

FCEM officials will offer delivery to shut-ins by calling (601)-544-5911.