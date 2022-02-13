WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mask and hand sanitizer giveaway will be held in Wayne County on Tuesday, February 15.

Neighbors can receive free ear-loop paper masks, washable cloth masks and hand sanitizer. The giveaway will be held as a drive-thru and neighbors are asked to remain in their cars. City officials said this may be the last of supplies available.

The giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies last. It will be held at the City Auditorium in Waynesboro at 1008 Benton Street.