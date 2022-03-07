WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to end the mask mandate for county facilities.

The Vicksburg Post reported the board made the decision in response to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the county. There were 12 confirmed cases on Monday, March 7 and three hospitalizations. The board also considered that 57% of county residents are vaccinated.

According to the newspaper, the decision will still allow for individual offices and courtrooms to require a mask. However, courthouse deputies will no longer be allowed to require masks upon entry. The motion is effective immediately.