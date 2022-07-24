YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Masks will be required again at Yazoo City Hall and during city council meetings.

The Yazoo Herald reported Mayor David Starling made the announcement at a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

This comes after the communications team with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the newest COVID-19 variant is so highly contagious that those who have already had the virus, immunizations and boosters are still at risk of contracting it.

According to the newspaper, masks will be required for visitors who attend city council meetings and at City Hall.