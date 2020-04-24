Mayor Flaggs extends Vicksburg’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order to May 11

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said the city will adopt Governor Tate Reeves’ Safer-at-Home executive order regarding COVID-19.

“I am extending Vicksburg’s Civil Emergency Order to May 11th and will add the provision from the Governor’s Order regarding retail stores limiting the number of customers in their stores at one time to no greater than 50% of the store’s capacity,” said Flaggs. “At this time, the Governor’s Order does not give mayors the authority to reopen any additional businesses. I’m continuing to encourage everyone to wear masks or face coverings, practice social distancing, and use proper hand hygiene.”

The mayor will hold a Facebook live question and answer session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.