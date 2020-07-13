Breaking News
Mayor of Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace announced on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He released the following statement on Facebook:

I would like to thank each of you for all the prayers, calls and messages over the last week. Today I received some tough news that I have tested positive for COVID-19. It definitely wasn’t the news I was expecting but it’s the news I received and God always has the last word. Continue to pray for me. My doctors are working aggressively and I am following their orders. Continue to be safe out here and if you can, just stay home.

Marcus Wallace, Mayor of Edwards

