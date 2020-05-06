Mayor of Pearl announces new guidelines for restaurants and parks

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said the city will ease some of the restrictions as recommended by Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order.

Beginning Thursday, May 7:

All restaurants may reopen their dining rooms to 50% seating capacity with social distancing of at least 6 ft. between tables and a limit of six customers per table. Staff must also adhere to the sanitizing guidelines outlined by the Miss. Dept. of Health and CDC.

Jenkins and Bright Parks are open to groups of 20 or less that can follow social distancing guidelines of six feet apart. Parks will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7;00 p.m. and monitored by city staff. Basketball courts will remain closed at this time. City Park on Hwy 80 is closed due to construction.

The city baseball and softball fields will be open for teams to return to practice with 20 or less in attendance. This is for practice only. Please call Parks and Rec to reserve times. There will be no games, official or scrimmage, for the spring season. Refunds will be issued. For soccer field availability please contact the Pearl Youth Soccer League office.

Indoor groups are still limited to 10 or less with proper social distancing. We encourage our churches to continue with online or outdoor services.

Personal service businesses like barbershops, hair and nail salons, and fitness centers must still remain closed.

When you are out in public, wearing a mask is highly encouraged. Many businesses are requiring masks of both staff and customers and we firmly support their decisions.

Please continue to wash your hands, sanitize and keep from touching your face as much as possible to prevent/reduce the possibility of infection.

For the latest information, you can always check the city’s COVID-19 resource page at www.cityofpearl.com/coronavirus-news or call the City Hotline at 601-933-7100.