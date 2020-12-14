Mayor of Wiggins dies due to complications from COVID-19

WIGGINS, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Wiggins announced Mayor Joel Miles passed away. According to WLOX, Miles died after being hospitalized due to double pneumonia just weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the mayor died on Sunday, December 13, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport after developing complications from the virus.

Miles was elected mayor of Wiggins in 2013.

LATEST STORIES: