McCann Memorial Temple participates in Farmers to Families Program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – McCann Memorial Temple in Hattiesburg is participating to distribute boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

Mississippi suppliers have received 10.2 million dollars to prepare the boxes and get them to non-profit or faith-based organizations.

McCann Memorial Temple started distributing boxes on Friday, May 22nd. The church will handout boxes on Tuesday, March 26, starting at 12:00 p.m. at 1420 Kinnard Street in Hattiesburg. The church plans to distribute boxes every Thursday at noon until the end of June or when the program ends.

The church also received 800 face masks and sanitizer from the City of Hattiesburg to distribute also.