MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the McComb School District announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at two schools this month.

The first clinic will be on Tuesday, August 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Higgins Middle School. The second clinic will be on Tuesday, August 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Denman Junior High School.

Vaccines will be free and available to anyone in the community ages 12 and up.