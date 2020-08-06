McComb Walmart closed temporarily for sanitation

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, August 5, Walmart’s corporate office announced the temporary closure of its McComb location.

The company decided to close the store to allow a third-party sanitation specialist to further sanitize the store amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure will also give associates additional time to restock and prepare to reopen.

The store will be closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, August 7. Customers must wear facial coverings while inside the building when the store reopens.

Walmart released the following statement:

As an essential business and member of the McComb community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we chose to take the proactive step to temporarily close our store at 1608 Veterans Blvd. in McComb to the public on Wednesday, August 5 and all-day Thursday, August 6, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve the community once again. We plan to reopen to customers at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 7. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens, temperature checks, and providing associates with face masks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at any one time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage, and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we require customers wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind. Charles Crowson, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications at Walmart

For more information on Walmart’s COVID-19 response, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.

