McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing direct payments of $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples amid the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to a copy of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press.

The GOP leader is poised to unveil the sweeping response as Congress races to draft a $1 trillion measure to shore up households and the U.S. economy.

Keeping paychecks flowing for idled workers as jobless claims skyrocket is a top priority for both the Republican and Democratic plans emerging from Congress.