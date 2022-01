YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City will offer COVID-19 vaccination shots for students on Thursday, January 20.

The Yazoo Herald reported the vaccination shots will be available from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the school. Students who receive the vaccination will also receive a $50 Visa gift card.

Parents are required to be present with their child.