McDonald’s celebrates healthcare workers and first responders with free “Thank You Meals”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meals will be offered from Wednesday, April 22 to Tuesday, May 5.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Day or night, the frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

The limit will be one per person a day. Menu options may vary by restaurant.

