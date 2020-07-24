McDonald’s to require customers wear masks starting Aug. 1

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks or face coverings when entering its 14,000 restaurants nationwide starting August 1.

According to USA Today, the fast food giant is the latest business to require masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. McDonald’s said it will train staff on the new mask policy.

The company also said it will pause dining room re-openings for an additional 30 days and add protective panels.

