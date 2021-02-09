McLaurin Elementary School in Natchez closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Adams School District, McLaurin Elementary School will be closed until February 22 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The district sent a letter to parents and staff at the school about the closure. They also released the letter on Facebook.

Leaders said the school reported four positive cases of the virus among staff members. They decided to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

According to the letter, teachers and students will begin virtual instruction on Tuesday, February 9, and it will end on Friday, February 19. Students are expected to return to the building on Monday, February 22.