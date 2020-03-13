MDE on school closures due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education received numerous questions about school closures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
MDE released the following statement:
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) requires schools to consult with their county health department and the MSDH to determine when it is appropriate to close a school. State law requires schools to make up any days schools may close, unless the Governor of Mississippi or the U.S. President declares a state of emergency. State law does not give the MDE or the State Board of Education the authority to close schools statewide. Districts must report school closures immediately to MDE by emailing mdeschoolclosures@mdek12.org. For information, visit https://www.mdek12.org/COVID19Mississippi Dept. of Education