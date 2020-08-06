MDE publishes school district schedules submitted by July 31

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced school district reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year are available on the MDE school reopening guidance webpage

Most school districts submitted plans to the MDE by a July 31 deadline, prior to Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order on Tuesday delaying the start of school in several counties.

Under Executive Order No. 1517, school districts in the following counties must delay their reopening for grades 7-12 until Monday, August 17: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington Counties. The governor has the power to declare school start dates by executive order.

MDE has developed guidance, considerations and best practices for school districts for the 2020-21 school year.

Most school district plans include an option for parents to opt-in to distance learning. Questions about specific scheduling plans and policies should be directed to local school districts.

MDE Guidance for the 2020-21 School Year: www.mdek12.org/guidance2020-21

