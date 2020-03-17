MDE receives waivers to assist school districts with meal programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition received two waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The waivers will assist school districts in establishing meal programs and allow all schools to serve meals during school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools may serve non-congregate meals, such as grab-and-go meals. The OCN implemented an expedited approval process to allow schools to begin serving meals as quickly as possible. Information on the program and a list of schools serving meals may be found at www.mdek12.org/OCN.

The list of schools will be updated as school districts open programs.

MDE said it is up to each school district whether to serve meals while schools are closed. Districts may choose which schools will serve meals, what meal types will be served, and the times of meal service. Parents should check with their local district for the most current information about meals in their area.