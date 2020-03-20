MDES announces support for workers impacted by COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced that Mississippi workers, who are not able to work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

MDES is modifying existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers to file a claim for unemployment benefits who are affected based upon these measures below:

Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency

Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers due to COVID-19 concerns

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19

Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19

To file an Unemployment Claim, visit the MDES website at www.mdes.ms.gov or call the MDES Contact Center at 1-888-844-3577.

A claim may be filed on-line at www.mdes.ms.gov twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week.

The Contact Center will be open this weekend, March 21 and 22 and available to take calls between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the contact center hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.