MDES offers new online reporting system, ReStart MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced employers in the state will have help in getting their employees back to work, thanks to a new online reporting system called ReStart MS.

MDES said it developed this system to assist the business community in transitioning employees, who were separated from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic back into the workforce.

“We are proud to announce this new system to assist employers as they reopen for business,” said Jackie Turner, Executive Director for MDES. “We hope Mississippi employers will utilize this tool to report information to MDES and use it to view the status of their employees filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.”

ReStart MS provides employers with information on employees presently filing or who have previously filed for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

ReStart MS allows employers to report:

• Rehires

• Refusal of Work

• Inability to Locate

• Potential Fraudulent / ID Theft Claims

Mississippi Law requires employers to report refusals to work within ten days of the date of refusal.

“Fraud is a major issue that we are working to combat. This new system allows employers to report fraudulent claims to MDES,” said Timothy Rush, Director of Re-Employment at MDES. “Since the report is coming directly from the employer, this will allow MDES to identify fraudulent claims and stop payments.”

Employers can access Restart MS by visiting https://restartms.mdes.ms.gov and entering their Unemployment Insurance, ReEmployMS, system User ID, and Password. Employers will also receive a letter from MDES with a unique authorization code that will allow them to create an account.

