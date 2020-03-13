MDES to limit public access to WIN Job Center facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security will limit public access to WIN Job Center facilities beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice. MDES is taking this step to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Individuals seeking services at WIN Job Centers may still receive assistance by appointment only. Appointments can be made by contacting local WIN Job Centers by phone. Contact information can be found online at https://mdes.ms.gov/win-job-centers/.

Individuals searching for a job can do so by visiting https://mdes.ms.gov. Unemployment Insurance benefits claims can be filed online by visiting https://mdes.ms.gov, or by calling 1-888-844-3577.

WIN Job Centers will maintain normal business hours and will stay available to the public and those seeking services.