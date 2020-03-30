MDHS announces emergency supplement benefits for SNAP recipients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services is making emergency food assistance available to families that have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved issuing emergency supplement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for March and April 2020, once eligibility for SNAP has been determined.

“Our primary commitment is, and always will be, helping Mississippi families when they need it most, especially during this time when so many lives are being affected,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “We will continually make every effort to provide assistance to children and families who need it, especially in the face of the unprecedented effects of this pandemic.”

Please see the table below which outlines the maximum monthly allotment based on the number of people in the SNAP household.

Number of People in the Household Maximum Monthly Amount 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 6 $921 7 $1018 8 $1164 9 $1310 10 $1456

Households not currently receiving SNAP benefits may apply for benefits online and, if determined eligible based on federal regulations, may receive the emergency supplement. All MDHS county office lobbies are currently closed as a precaution for COVID-19. During this time, the department is asking applicants to complete the application process for food assistance online at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/applications/. Select “SNAP/TANF Prescreening Application” and follow the instructions.

Applicants are encouraged to upload all their verification documents to the application prior to submitting to MDHS. The verification documents required include:

Proof of identity (driver’s license, etc.).

Social Security Numbers for all household members.

If employed, proof of income (wage stubs, earning statements, etc.) for the four weeks prior to submission or last filed tax return if self-employed. If recently unemployed, proof of employment ending.

Any other income such as: social security/railroad retirement, other disability, VA income, pensions, unemployment, child support, alimony, money from other people (cash gifts), worker’s compensation.

Proof of Mississippi residency.

Expenses such as utility bills, rent/mortgage payments, lot rent, property taxes, home insurance, and child support payments made in accordance with a court order, etc.

Resources such as checking accounts, savings accounts, IRA account, valuable coins, stocks or bonds, nonrecurring lump sum payments, recreational vehicles (boat, 4-wheeler, off road vehicles), personal property, buildings and certain land, recreational properties belonging to you or anyone for whom you are applying.

Medical expenses that exceed $35 for family members 60 years of age or older or disabled such as: doctor visits, hospital visits, prescriptions, Medicare premiums, health insurance premiums, glasses, dentures, hearing aids, part D prescription premiums, transportation expenses to and from doctor or hospital; pharmacy pick-ups, etc.

You may be asked to provide additional information based on your circumstances.