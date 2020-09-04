MDHS receives $24 million for rent/mortgage assistance and LIHEAP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received more than $24 million dollars in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families awarded the funding in two separate grants, one being a $9,200,678 grant for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which can be used to help pay home energy costs such as electric and gas bills. Households may also apply for regular LIHEAP funds to purchase or repair air conditioners, heaters and fans.

MDHS has also received over $15 million in Community Services Block Grant CARES Act funding to assist households with rent, mortgage, employment, and educational expenses.

Individuals may contact their local community action agency (CAA) or human resource agency (HRA) to apply for both types of assistance. A list of these agencies is posted on the MDHS website at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/. Applications will be taken on a first come, first served basis. CAAs/HRAs are encouraged to work with other state and local agencies to provide maximum coordination of services for households through referrals.

Individuals who have never received services may submit a Pre Application through the Virtual ROMA website at https://virtualroma.mdhs.ms.gov. This site is available nationwide, but services and funds are for residents of Mississippi only.

