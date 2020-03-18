MDHS works to continue services during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services is working to continue services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our primary commitment is, and always will be helping Mississippi families when they need it most, especially during this time when so many lives are being affected,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “We will make every effort to continue providing the services for people who have come to rely on us and those who are being affected by the pandemic.”

Among the programs taking active measures to provide for clients are:

Home Delivered Meals: The Home Delivered Meals, a program where meals are provided to eligible homebound persons in their homes, will continue uninterrupted. Every effort will be made to limit exposure to those receiving the meals. In addition, congregate feeding sites, where senior citizens gather and eat in groups, have been suspended eight weeks due to virus concerns, and those meals will be converted to shelf-stable food and frozen food which, will allow us to provide more food for citizens at their homes.

Child Care Services: The Division of Early Childhood Care and Development is working with the Office of Child Care to determine what options are available for the use of CCDF funding during this emergency. An emergency waiver has been submitted to address situations such as interruption of services due to childcare center closures and excessive absences as families begin to keep children at home. The waiver also includes a request that childcare payments be made to providers based on enrollment instead of attendance. If the waiver is approved, DECCD will notify all providers as soon as possible.

County Offices: County offices are currently open to the public, but clients and potential clients are encouraged to reach out to the agency by phone or online instead of visiting county offices. To ensure the health and wellbeing of agency staff and the public without adversely affecting Program access, MDHS has requested the USDA Food and Nutrition Service approve a waiver to allow the state to close county office lobby areas to the public, while still providing alternate means for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants and recipients to communicate with MDHS staff.

Child Support: Regional offices have been closed to the public and paternity testing has been suspended temporarily. However, the offices continue to conduct child support business and are available by phone, email, and online.

Youth Services: MDHS has suspended all new admissions to Oakley Youth Development Center and has closed Oakley to all public visitors. Only essential personnel and vendors will be allowed access to Oakley during the COVID-19 event.

Community Services: As of now, Community Services expects to continue its services if at all possible.

Appointments for elderly and disabled clients who have been served before may be cancelled and case workers may contact them by phone for an interview since in most cases their income and household size has not changed. The current bill must be provided. These cases can be updated by case worker online and services will be provided. If their income has changed, the client can provide a copy of their pay stub by mail or digitally to https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/contact/.

For all other appointments to include new clients and existing clients with earned income: