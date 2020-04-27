MDOC: Number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 remains at 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Monday, April 27, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 remains at four with 21 inmates testing negative.

Two of the positive cases have been at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, and two have been at Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility. A total of two tests are pending, with one at Marshall County Correctional Facility and one at Delta Correctional Facility.

MDOC said it’s provided masks to all inmates and correctional staff. Gloves and additional soap are being provided. Hand sanitizer is also being made available to inmates and staff in strategic locations throughout the department’s facilities, including dining halls.

“Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of all within our system. Thanks to measures put in place at the very onset of the pandemic, such as suspending visitations and transfers, we have been fortunate that our numbers have not increased,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said. “By increasing the availability of masks and gloves, along with our ramped up sanitation procedures and other healthcare strategies, we are working to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on inmates and staff and protect their health. We are doing all we can to prevent further transmission during this unprecedented time.”

Masks for both inmates and staff have been obtained from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation (MPIC). Inmates at Parchman also are using 5,000 masks donated from REFORM Alliance.

Updates on confirmed cases and other information will be posted daily on the MDOC website at https://www.mdoc.ms.gov/Pages/default.aspx .

MDOC practices implemented at the onset of COVID-19 to slow the spread remain in effect, include: