MDOT: Time, weight restrictions suspended for COVID-19 commercial vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is waiving required weight permits and fees for commercial vehicles amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Weight increases will be allowed. MDOT also said it will suspend time restrictions for certain commercial vehicles.

“A national emergency has been declared and states are allowed to issue overweight permits to commercial vehicles transporting commodities considered a divisible load on the interstate highways,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “This will help ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods and services throughout Mississippi during this great time of need.”

The temporary allowances are for commercial vehicles providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts intended to meet the immediate need for:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Supplies and equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants, necessary for healthcare workers, patients and community safety, sanitation, and prevention of COVID-19 spread in communities.

Food for emergency restocking of stores.

Immediate precursor raw materials—such as paper, plastic or alcohol—that are required and to be used for the manufacture of essential items.

Fuel.

Equipment, supplies and persons necessary for establishment and management of temporary housing and quarantine facilities related to COVID-19.

Persons designated by federal, state or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes.

Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services.