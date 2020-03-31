MDWFP gives update on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will make the following temporary changes to its business operations due to the coronavirus effective immediately. These changes are effective April 1 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Closure Details:

State and Regional Offices are closed to the public.

State Lakes and Park Lakes will remain open for those that wish to go fishing from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; however, State Fishing Lake offices and bath houses will be closed.

State Parks’ bath houses and primitive camping will be closed and no new RV camping reservations will be accepted.

The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will be closed to the public.

MDWFP Shooting Facilities, Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor will remain open; however, tournaments and events are canceled.

MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.

During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.

Reporting a Hunting Violation:

If you have a hunting violation or an emergency that you need to report please call 1-800-BE-SMART.

Purchase a Mississippi Hunting or Fishing License: