MDWFP gives update on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will make the following temporary changes to its business operations due to the coronavirus effective immediately. These changes are effective April 1 and will remain in effect until further notice.
Closure Details:
- State and Regional Offices are closed to the public.
- State Lakes and Park Lakes will remain open for those that wish to go fishing from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; however, State Fishing Lake offices and bath houses will be closed.
- State Parks’ bath houses and primitive camping will be closed and no new RV camping reservations will be accepted.
- The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will be closed to the public.
- MDWFP Shooting Facilities, Turcotte, McHenry, and McIvor will remain open; however, tournaments and events are canceled.
- MDWFP Wildlife Management Areas will remain open.
During this time, all personnel not assigned to state and regional offices will continue to provide services statewide and remain fully operational.
Reporting a Hunting Violation:
If you have a hunting violation or an emergency that you need to report please call 1-800-BE-SMART.
Purchase a Mississippi Hunting or Fishing License:
- Via the MDWFP Mobile App
- Online at www.MDWFP.com
- Call 1-800-5-GO-HUNT
- Visiting any local license vendor location