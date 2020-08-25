Severe Weather Information

Meal delivery to Vicksburg Warren School District distance learners begins

Coronavirus
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) began delivering school meals to students enrolled in the district and participating in distance learning.

The district will deliver meals via established bus routes each Monday through Friday. Each delivery will include a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal and there is no cost to the students for the meals. 

Meals may be picked up at the enrolled student’s closest bus stop between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A list of bus stops can be found at  www.vwsd.org/transportation. A child must be verified as an enrolled VWSD student before receiving meals. Student ID numbers may be requested as meals are delivered. 

Families are encouraged to complete an online form if they have children in their household who are enrolled in the Vicksburg Warren School District and are participating in distance learning and would like their students to receive meals.

