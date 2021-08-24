Meals for Heroes program returns to help UMMC frontline workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) will bring back its Meals for Heroes program to help provide meals to frontline workers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

“Hot meals are exactly what is needed right now, mostly for the ER, ICUs and COVID floors,” said Jennifer Hospodor, director of UMMC’s Community Development, Annual Giving and Alumni Engagement office.

In 2020, the program raised $23,978 to provide meals for frontline workers. All meals were provided from Fondren restaurants.

A team of volunteers will assist by picking up the meals from the restaurants and delivering them to UMMC. If you would like to join the delivery team, email Rebecca@fondren.org.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.