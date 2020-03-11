MEMA: Build your emergency supply kit for coronavirus

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is assisting the Mississippi State Department of Health in its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

MEMA is urging neighbors urges residents to prepare for the virus. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Mississippi. MEMA said neighbors should keep a disaster supply kit ready at all times throughout the year. The CDC says washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds is one of the best defenses.

Here are MEMA’s recommendations when building your supply kit for COVID-19:

Non-perishable food for at least three days.

Bleach.

Hand sanitizer with alcohol solution of at least 70% alcohol.

Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).

First Aid Kit with prescription medications.

Plastic dishes/eating utensils.

Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).

Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).

Sanitary supplies.

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.

Copies of important documents.

Fever medication.

Driver license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.

COVID-19 is a virus that is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

