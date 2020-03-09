MEMA: Tips for employers to help prevent spread of coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is assisting the Mississippi State Department of Health in its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). MEMA will help coordinate any additional resources the Department of Health may have during their planning, response and recovery stages.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is answering questions you may have at the new COVID-19 hotline.

CDC Recommended Strategies for Employers: