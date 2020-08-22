Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Members of Ole Miss Greek organizations test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – At least five members of Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Mississippi have tested positive cor the coronavirus, according to the Daily Mississippian.

Four of the members recently moved into the sorority, and at least one of the women attended in-person “work week” events that the sorority held at its house on Sorority Row and at an off-campus venue.

According to the newspaper, the university is investigating positive cases affiliated with at least two Greek organizations on campus. Once the university confirms the positive cases, the affected individuals will be directed into isolation, and the contact tracing process will begin.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories