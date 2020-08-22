Members of Ole Miss Greek organizations test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – At least five members of Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Mississippi have tested positive cor the coronavirus, according to the Daily Mississippian.

Four of the members recently moved into the sorority, and at least one of the women attended in-person “work week” events that the sorority held at its house on Sorority Row and at an off-campus venue.

According to the newspaper, the university is investigating positive cases affiliated with at least two Greek organizations on campus. Once the university confirms the positive cases, the affected individuals will be directed into isolation, and the contact tracing process will begin.

