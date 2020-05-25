Memorial Day: Mississippians celebrate holiday at state parks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With all major Memorial Day events canceled in the Pine Belt due to the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors are either staying at home or making their way to the closest body of water.

Many enjoyed their day at the Paul B. Johnson State Park.

“Well, we wanted to come out here just to have fun with our family and friends and not worry about the pandemic. And we want to be able to honor those that had the ultimate sacrifice for us at that beach, so we can enjoy all of our time at our beach,” said Amy Bullock.

Most of the people said going to the park was a way for them to blow off steam after being cooped up in their homes for the last couple of months.