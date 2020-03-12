Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall cancel performances

NEW YORK (AP) – The Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances and rehearsals through March 31 because of the coronavirus.

The move was announced one day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a suspension of travel to the U.S. from Europe for 30 days starting Friday. Many of the Met’s singers and conductors travel regularly from Europe.

Among the 21 canceled performances is this Saturday’s matinee of a new staging of Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” that was to have been televised to movie theaters around the world. Also canceled was a March 29 recital by soprano Diana Damrau.