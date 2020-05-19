MGM Resorts announces opening dates for Mississippi properties

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts International announced the reopening dates of its Mississippi resorts.

Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica will reopen in a limited capacity to the public on Monday, May 25, followed by Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s reopening Monday, June 1, also in a limited capacity. Each property will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of its public reopening.



“Our hearts are with everyone in our communities, and around the world, who has been personally impacted by this crisis,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President. “As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. We can’t wait.”

Per Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines, a 50 percent capacity restriction will be enforced, table games and slot machines will be configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and valet parking will be temporarily discontinued. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests.

Gold Strike Casino Resort

Upon reopening May 25, in addition to the hotel, Gold Strike’s food and beverage offerings will include Pickle & Jam, Chicago Steakhouse, the Buffet and Stage 2. All food within the Buffet will be served by team members; there will be no self-service. Property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening.



Room reservations for dates beginning on May 25 can be made at www.goldstrike.com.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

With its June 1 opening, in addition to the hotel, Beau Rivage’s food and beverage offerings will include the Italian restaurant Stalla, Terrace Café and Snacks. For retail needs, Essentials and BR Etc. will be available for guests. Property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening.



Room reservations for dates beginning in June can be made at www.beaurivage.com.