1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

All Mississippi casinos to close until further notice

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
FILE PHOTO Poker Room Caesar's Palace Photo by Julie Jacobson, AP Photo_248582

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves said all Mississippi casinos will close until further notice at midnight due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts International announced its decision on Monday to temporarily close its two Mississippi properties, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Gold Strike Casino Resort, until further notice.

The closure will start on Tuesday, March 17.

“Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees.  We will work to mitigate the impact this will have on our employees, partners and communities,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will continue monitoring the situation and announce plans for reopening when appropriate.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories