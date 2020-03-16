All Mississippi casinos to close until further notice

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves said all Mississippi casinos will close until further notice at midnight due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mississippi casinos will be closed until further notice at midnight tonight as we all work to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 16, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts International announced its decision on Monday to temporarily close its two Mississippi properties, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Gold Strike Casino Resort, until further notice.

The closure will start on Tuesday, March 17.

“Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We will work to mitigate the impact this will have on our employees, partners and communities,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will continue monitoring the situation and announce plans for reopening when appropriate.”