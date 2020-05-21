MHSAA: High school teams can return to practice on June 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Committee met Thursday to consider and implement return to activity guidelines for member schools during the COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi.

After thorough study and deliberation, the committee approved the following for summer athletics and activities, effective June 1 and for Summer 2020 only:

School athletics and fine arts activity programs can begin summer practices, workouts, skill development, weightlifting, conditioning and rehearsals for student-athletes and fine arts participants on June 1, pending Gov. Tate Reeves’ upcoming announcement on a date to reopen all Mississippi school facilities. Athletic coaches and activity directors must confirm with their school and/or district administrators that a specific school facility is open and available for use.

Competition in athletics and activities between or among MHSAA member or non-member schools and/or teams is cancelled until school resumes in the fall.

All practices, workouts, skill development, weightlifting, conditioning and rehearsals shall be considered voluntary for student athletes and activities participants.

School team and school activities participation and travel to summer programs and/or team camps are not allowed. On-campus summer programs and/or school camps should adhere to national, state and local COVID-19 health recommendations.

“Once again, we appreciate the effort, hard work and leadership of our 15-member Executive Committee of school administrators in making difficult decisions during these uncertain times,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “The support of our MHSAA member schools has been greatly appreciated as well. Our highest priority is and always will be the safety, health and welfare of Mississippi’s students, educators and communities. We will continue to assess new information and develop plans for the upcoming 2020-21 fall sports and activities seasons. Weekly updates will be provided to help our member schools as we look forward to the new school year of sports and activities.

“We encourage everyone involved with MHSAA athletics and activities to familiarize themselves with and adhere to the COVID-19 Return to Activity Guidelines document available here. This provides a wealth of valuable information though the expertise of the MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and experienced educators. These professionals are dedicated to serving the students, staffs, schools and communities of our state. The MHSAA leadership greatly appreciates their hard work and dedication.”