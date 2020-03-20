MHSAA suspends athletics and activities until April 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that all public schools in Mississippi will remain closed through April 17 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On March 16, the Mississippi High School Activities Association suspended athletics and activities through March 29 and until further notice.

“This is an rapidly evolving situation which our MHSAA office continues to monitor,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “We are in touch with state government officials, our MHSAA Executive Committee made up of school administrators from around the state as well as our MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory committee. Per MHSAA policy, there will be no competition or practice in activities or athletics while our member schools are closed. We will continue to share updates as soon as possible.”