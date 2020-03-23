Michigan marijuana shops to remain open during coronavirus stay-at-home order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) and other lawmakers introduced legislation to provide necessary relief for rural hospitals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accompanied by Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA), the lawmakers introduced the immediate relief for Rural Facilities and Providers Act, legislation as coronavirus cases continue to grow in Alabama and across the country.