Millions in U.S. to observe Memorial Day

(CNN) – Millions of people across the United States will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.

While it’s considered the unofficial start of summer, the last Monday is May is first and foremost a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Memorial Day started as Decoration Day after the Civil War. It became a federal holiday by an Act of Congress in 1968.

Traditional ceremonies and events on the National Mall are not taking place this year to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The National Park Service and its partners at the Veterans and Service Memorials will host virtual and online events.