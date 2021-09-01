Millsaps College/Chism Strategies survey shows insight into COVID Crisis

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Based upon a survey conducted by Millsaps College and Chism Strategies, Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, insufficient masking and preventative efforts are causing concerns among state voters.

There has been a sharp uptick in concern about the state’s direction, with nearly 50 percent saying the state is heading in the wrong direction and just 32% the right direction.

There are two areas of general agreement among Mississippi voters, however, with 75 percent backing a special legislative session to disperse the $1.8 billion in federal COVID relief funds awarded to the state and 56 percent who say children under 12 who are not able to be vaccinated should be wearing masks in school this fall.

The survey found that, despite these challenges, nearly 30 percent of Mississippi voters still say they do not plan to ever get vaccinated against COVID-19, 24 percent rarely or never wear masks in crowded public places and significant majorities oppose any form of restrictions against the unvaccinated or preferences for the vaccinated, even when it comes to receiving emergency medical care.

The survey also determined that 28% of unvaccinated Mississippi voters have not been vaccinated because they don’t believe the vaccine is safe or effective, 23% say they don’t trust the government and 22 percent are still waiting to see how the vaccine affects other people before getting it themselves.

Twenty-four percent of Mississippi voters also say they rarely or never wear masks in crowded public places, with over half of these individuals saying they don’t believe masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.