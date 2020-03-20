Millsaps College moves to remote-only classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at Millsaps College said the college will provide remote-only instruction for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Challenging times often require difficult decisions. In response to guidance from public health authorities and government officials to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the senior leadership of the college, with the support of the board of trustees, has made the very difficult decision to provide remote-only instruction to our students through the end of the semester and to require that our residential students move out of their residence hall rooms. Visit https://bit.ly/2Ur6JoK for more information.John Sewell, Director, Communications & Marketing at Millsaps College