Missions Director for Rankin Baptist Association passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Rankin Baptist Association, Bro. Allen Stephens, who is the Director of Missions for the association, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The association announced on Facebook that Stephens was taken to Merit Hospital in Brandon this week due to complications from the virus.

It is with a broken heart that I share with you the elevation to Heaven of Bro. Allen Stephens. He is healed and is seeing first hand the beauty of the one he shared through his life – our Lord and Savior. Please continue to pray for his wife Omega, daughters Shanda and Ashlee, Michael, Jedd and Ava Hutton along with extended families. He has left a tremendous hole and we will surely miss his kind heart and gentle spirit! What a wonderful blessing to have ministered alongside him. Rankin Baptist Association

