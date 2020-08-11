Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Missions Director for Rankin Baptist Association passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Rankin Baptist Association

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Rankin Baptist Association, Bro. Allen Stephens, who is the Director of Missions for the association, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The association announced on Facebook that Stephens was taken to Merit Hospital in Brandon this week due to complications from the virus.

It is with a broken heart that I share with you the elevation to Heaven of Bro. Allen Stephens. He is healed and is seeing first hand the beauty of the one he shared through his life – our Lord and Savior.

Please continue to pray for his wife Omega, daughters Shanda and Ashlee, Michael, Jedd and Ava Hutton along with extended families. He has left a tremendous hole and we will surely miss his kind heart and gentle spirit! What a wonderful blessing to have ministered alongside him.

Rankin Baptist Association

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories