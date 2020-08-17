Mississippi 30 Day Fund receives grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi 30 Day Fund will offer vital financial assistance to Mississippi small businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic with support from a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
The Kellogg Foundation’s grant will allow the MS 30 Day Fund to provide at least 50 more forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to the state’s small businesses. Specifically, the aid from the Kellogg Foundation will go to women and minority-owned small businesses in some of Mississippi’s most blighted areas. The forgivable loans will be funded by a five-month $150,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation.
Since its launch on June 8, the Mississippi 30 Day Fund has provided assistance to 54 businesses throughout the state, for a total of $162,463.29.
Those wishing to make a charitable contribution to the organization can do so by visiting the website, www.ms30dayfund.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Democrats to open a new kind of convention
- YouTuber designs gun that shoots masks onto faces of those who refuse to wear them
- Former Virginia Tech swimmer in Hong Kong, waiting for shot at Olympics
- Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
- Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding