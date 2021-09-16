Mississippi AG calls on President Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 23 other state attorneys general wrote President Joe Biden a letter, opposing his announced plans to institute vaccine mandates.

“Forcing Americans to be vaccinated or face job loss is the sort of heavy-handed, government-knows-best approach we have come to expect from this Administration,” said Fitch. “I encourage people to be vaccinated, but they need to decide for themselves when they are ready. They do not need the White House to decide for them.”

On September 9, President Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Biden administration announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Fitch and her colleagues believe the mandates are unconstitutional, and they said they would go to court to stop them.

“The vaccines have helped protect millions of Americans, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining this treatment. But convincing those who are hesitant to do so would require you to allow room for discussion and disagreement. Instead, you have offered the American people flimsy legal arguments, contradictory statements, and threatening directives.…If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and

uphold the rule of law,” said Fitch.

