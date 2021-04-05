Mississippi agencies partner to provide COVID-19 vaccines to homebound older adults

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MSDH) Division of Aging and Adult Services announced several agencies are partnering together to provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound older adults and minority populations. MSDH is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Office of Health Equity and North Delta Area Agency on Aging (AAA).

There will be a mobile vaccination event with North Delta AAA in Clarksdale on Wednesday, April 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Medical Clinic, 800 Ohio Avenue.

According to organizers, 150 participants will be transported to the vaccination site by appointment. The Clarksdale Housing Authority will be present to assist with ADA accessibility and assist patients during their appointment. Upon receiving their first dose, participants will receive an appointment for their second dose.

“We’re honored to work with the State Department of Health and North Delta AAA to provide access to lifesaving vaccinations for our most vulnerable population,” said Kenyada Blake, Director of the MDHS Division of Aging and Adult Services. “It’s critical that we do all we can to get as many older adults and minority populations vaccinated as soon as possible. I hope we can do more events like this in the future.”